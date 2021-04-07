In the last trading session, 1,353,446 shares of the Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.37, and it changed around $0.07 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.45 Billion. WOOF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.08, offering almost -45.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.42% since then. We note from Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.83 Million.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended WOOF as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.22, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 32.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WOOF is forecast to be at a low of $22 and a high of $31. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +45.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 76.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 42.7% per year for the next five years.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Biggest Investors

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1186100 shares worth $30.87 Million, making up 0.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.02 Million shares worth around $26.62 Million, which represents about 0.47% of the total shares outstanding.