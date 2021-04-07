In the last trading session, 3,210,000,000 shares of the Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) were traded, and its beta was 2.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.93, and it changed around -$0.95 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.72 Billion. MYOV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.9, offering almost -63.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.64% since then. We note from Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 573.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 945.49 Million.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MYOV as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.94 for the current quarter.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV): Trading Information

Although MYOV has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $21.14 on Wednesday, Mar 31 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.31% year-to-date, but still down -0.0824 over the last five days. On the other hand, Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) is -0.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.47 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 98.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MYOV is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $55. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +190.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 58.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Myovant Sciences Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 17.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 60.08% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares, and 35.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.32%. Myovant Sciences Ltd. stock is held by 147 institutions, with Janus Henderson Group PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.61% of the shares, which is about 5.1 Million shares worth $140.82 Million.

Bellevue Group AG, with 5.29% or 4.8 Million shares worth $132.69 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1356255 shares worth $37.46 Million, making up 1.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund held roughly 1.19 Million shares worth around $27.7 Million, which represents about 1.31% of the total shares outstanding.