In the last trading session, 1,788,254 shares of the Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.56, and it changed around -$0.15 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.78 Billion. LESL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.84, offering almost -28.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.08% since then. We note from Leslie’s, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 Million.

Leslie’s, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended LESL as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Leslie’s, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.41, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 15.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LESL is forecast to be at a low of $22 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +56.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Leslie’s, Inc. (LESL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Leslie’s, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 40.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.1% per year for the next five years.

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.85% of Leslie’s, Inc. shares, and 90.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.2%. Leslie’s, Inc. stock is held by 155 institutions, with Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 35.07% of the shares, which is about 65.54 Million shares worth $1.82 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.77% or 8.92 Million shares worth $247.56 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4764628 shares worth $132.22 Million, making up 2.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 4.54 Million shares worth around $126.08 Million, which represents about 2.43% of the total shares outstanding.