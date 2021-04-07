CVS Health Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended CVS as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. CVS Health Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.72 for the current quarter.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $86.41, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 16.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CVS is forecast to be at a low of $72 and a high of $102. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +37.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) projections and forecasts

CVS Health Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +29.03 percent over the past six months and at a 0.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.4%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -9.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -29.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $68.35 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect CVS Health Corporation to make $69.42 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $66.75 Billion and $64.23 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.3%. CVS Health Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 7.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 3.77% per year for the next five years.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of CVS Health Corporation shares, and 78.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.65%. CVS Health Corporation stock is held by 2469 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.04% of the shares, which is about 105.38 Million shares worth $7.2 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.05% or 92.48 Million shares worth $6.32 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 36890968 shares worth $2.52 Billion, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held roughly 27.36 Million shares worth around $1.96 Billion, which represents about 2.09% of the total shares outstanding.