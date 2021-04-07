In today’s recent session, 8,685,302 shares of the Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.06, and it changed around $0.79 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.28 Million. APDN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.39, offering almost -103.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.21% since then. We note from Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 146.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 Million.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended APDN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN): Trading Information Today

Instantly APDN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.96- on Wednesday, Apr 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.63% year-to-date, but still up 0.169 over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 360.13 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 250.09 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 131.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APDN is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +197.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 73.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) projections and forecasts

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.76 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +69.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 84.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 542.2%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.3%. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 65.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.47% of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. shares, and 25.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.91%. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.11% of the shares, which is about 157.6 Thousand shares worth $803.74 Thousand.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.17% or 87.32 Thousand shares worth $445.33 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 90984 shares worth $464.02 Thousand, making up 1.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 63.91 Thousand shares worth around $325.96 Thousand, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.