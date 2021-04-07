In the last trading session, 1,020,000,000 shares of the Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were traded, and its beta was 1.3. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.71, and it changed around $0.02 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.18 Billion. NLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.02, offering almost -3.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.4, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.48% since then. We note from Annaly Capital Management, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.27 Million.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended NLY as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY): Trading Information

Instantly NLY has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.75- on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.0091 over the last five days. On the other hand, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.94 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.91 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.08, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 4.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NLY is forecast to be at a low of $8.5 and a high of $9.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +9.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) projections and forecasts

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +21.14 percent over the past six months and at a -5.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +23.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -3.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.4%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $575.4 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. to make $506.23 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $555.03 Million and $584.81 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -13.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.3%. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 54.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -3.25% per year for the next five years.

NLY Dividend Yield

Annaly Capital Management, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 – May 03, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 10.13 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 10.13% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 10.75% per year.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.45% of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. shares, and 46.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.12%. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. stock is held by 883 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.74% of the shares, which is about 122.26 Million shares worth $1.03 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.69% or 107.57 Million shares worth $908.96 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 39313532 shares worth $332.2 Million, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 31.58 Million shares worth around $266.84 Million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.