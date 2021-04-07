In today’s recent session, 2,881,294 shares of the Altimeter Growth Corp.(NASDAQ:AGC) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.08, and it changed around $0.38 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.49 Billion. AGC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.11, offering almost -38.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.79, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.51% since then. We note from Altimeter Growth Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 236.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 422.65 Million.

Altimeter Growth Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AGC as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Altimeter Growth Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Altimeter Growth Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Altimeter Growth Corp. shares, and 24.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.88%. Altimeter Growth Corp. stock is held by 26 institutions, with JS Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5% of the shares, which is about 2.5 Million shares worth $32.15 Million.

Clearlake Capital Group, LP, with 5% or 2.5 Million shares worth $32.15 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.