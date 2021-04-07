In today’s recent session, 1,022,972 shares of the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) have been traded, and its beta is 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.14, and it changed around $1.97 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.31 Billion. ANF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.88, offering almost -1.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.8, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 76.31% since then. We note from Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.5 Million.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended ANF as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.53 for the current quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF): Trading Information Today

Instantly ANF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.6% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $37.63 on Wednesday, Apr 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.82% year-to-date, but still up 0.06 over the last five days. On the other hand, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is 0.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.17 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.78 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.6, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -12.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ANF is forecast to be at a low of $22 and a high of $46. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +23.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -40.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) projections and forecasts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +131.38 percent over the past six months and at a -286.3% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.6%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +83.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -47.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $668.77 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to make $798.15 Million in revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $497.33 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.9%. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings are expected to decrease by -404.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 18% per year for the next five years.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.27% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares, and 97.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.42%. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock is held by 280 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 15.36% of the shares, which is about 9.54 Million shares worth $194.22 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.28% or 6.39 Million shares worth $130.02 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 4178222 shares worth $114.36 Million, making up 6.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.75 Million shares worth around $35.64 Million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.