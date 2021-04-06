In the last trading session, 1,359,512 shares of the ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) were traded, and its beta was 2.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.67, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $787.83 Million. ZIOP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.95, offering almost -62.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.87% since then. We note from ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.94 Million.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ZIOP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP): Trading Information

Instantly ZIOP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.1% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.80- on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.46% year-to-date, but still up 0.0055 over the last five days. On the other hand, ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is -0.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.38 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.03 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 54.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZIOP is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $7.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +104.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.8%. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 45.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.54% of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. shares, and 57.2% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.86%. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. stock is held by 214 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.62% of the shares, which is about 18.56 Million shares worth $46.77 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.42% or 15.97 Million shares worth $40.24 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 9400000 shares worth $23.69 Million, making up 4.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.22 Million shares worth around $15.68 Million, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.