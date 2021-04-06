XL Fleet Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended XL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. XL Fleet Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 120.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XL is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $23. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +207.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. XL Fleet Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 63.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.65% of XL Fleet Corp. shares, and 10.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.05%. XL Fleet Corp. stock is held by 83 institutions, with Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.28% of the shares, which is about 3Million shares worth $71.19 Million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 1.31% or 1.72 Million shares worth $40.72 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.