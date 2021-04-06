In the last trading session, 1,040,000,000 shares of the SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.88, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.87 Million. SSY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.62, offering almost -164.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.47% since then. We note from SunLink Health Systems, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.95 Million.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SSY as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY): Trading Information

Instantly SSY has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.6% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.09- on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.27% year-to-date, but still up 0.1613 over the last five days. On the other hand, SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY) is 0.8% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.26 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.34 day (s).

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (SSY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.5%. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 69.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.28% of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. shares, and 16.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.63%. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.66% of the shares, which is about 528.55 Thousand shares worth $671.26 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 4.67% or 322.25 Thousand shares worth $409.25 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 57952 shares worth $73.6 Thousand, making up 0.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 10.03 Thousand shares worth around $18.05 Thousand, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.