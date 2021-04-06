In today’s recent session, 10,859,193 shares of the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have been traded, and its beta is 2.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.59, and it changed around -$0.8 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.35 Billion. CLF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.34, offering almost -9.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.3, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 82.25% since then. We note from Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 36.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.01 Million.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CLF as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.3 for the current quarter.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF): Trading Information Today

Although CLF has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.87 on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.28% year-to-date, but still up 0.1442 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) is 0.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 43.2 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.16 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.18, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 8.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLF is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $22.09. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +18.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) projections and forecasts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +189.4 percent over the past six months and at a 1941.18% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 28.6%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +257.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 510.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 228.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.16 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. to make $4.86 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $324.5 Million and $1.08 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1182.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 351.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.9%. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -131.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 27.43% per year for the next five years.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.87% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, and 60.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.97%. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock is held by 458 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12.2% of the shares, which is about 60.86 Million shares worth $886.08 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.17% or 40.75 Million shares worth $593.39 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 12068645 shares worth $161Million, making up 2.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held roughly 11.88 Million shares worth around $182.24 Million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.