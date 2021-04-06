In today’s recent session, 4,798,941 shares of the AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.01, and it changed around -$1.42 or -0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.72 Million. AMPG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.8, offering almost -79.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.5% since then. We note from AmpliTech Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 582.22 Million.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AMPG as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG): Trading Information Today

Although AMPG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.75 on Tuesday, Apr 06 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.009 over the last five days. On the other hand, AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) is 0.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 325.89 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.56 day (s).

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (AMPG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. AmpliTech Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.