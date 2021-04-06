In the last trading session, 1,376,822 shares of the Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.16, and it changed around -$0.27 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $95.64 Million. AEI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.49, offering almost -164.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.78% since then. We note from Alset EHome International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 621.21 Million.

Alset EHome International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AEI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Alset EHome International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Alset EHome International Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -19.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 85.6% of Alset EHome International Inc. shares, and 0.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.13%. Alset EHome International Inc. stock is held by 2 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.26% of the shares, which is about 22.25 Thousand shares worth $133.07 Thousand.