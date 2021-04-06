In the last trading session, 1,004,039 shares of the 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.81, and it changed around -$1.26 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.06 Billion. YI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.88, offering almost -258.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.2, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.41% since then. We note from 111, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 646.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 Million.

111, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended YI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. 111, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI): Trading Information

Although YI has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $14.85 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.84% year-to-date, but still down -0.0744 over the last five days. On the other hand, 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) is -0.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.37 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.09 day (s).

111, Inc. (YI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. 111, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 9.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of 111, Inc. shares, and 10.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.67%. 111, Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Artal Group S.A. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.16% of the shares, which is about 1Million shares worth $6.95 Million.

Totem Point Management, LLC, with 1.21% or 562.79 Thousand shares worth $3.91 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and TIAA-CREF Funds-Quant International Small Cap Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 27328 shares worth $533.99 Thousand, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIAA-CREF Funds-Quant International Small Cap Equity Fund held roughly 22.35 Thousand shares worth around $246.29 Thousand, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.