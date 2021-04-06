In the last trading session, 1,446,152 shares of the Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE:WWR) were traded, and its beta was 1.7. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.14, and it changed around -$0.36 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $166.21 Million. WWR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.5, offering almost -182.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.32% since then. We note from Westwater Resources, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.91 Million.

Westwater Resources, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended WWR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Westwater Resources, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE:WWR): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $150, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2818.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WWR is forecast to be at a low of $150 and a high of $150. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +2818.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2818.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 64.5%. Westwater Resources, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 48.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE:WWR)’s Biggest Investors

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.85% or 248.56 Thousand shares worth $1.23 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 238514 shares worth $1.18 Million, making up 0.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 65.7 Thousand shares worth around $403.39 Thousand, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.