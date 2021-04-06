In the last trading session, 1,501,749 shares of the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.04, and it changed around -$0.15 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.03 Billion. WPRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.95, offering almost -83.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.92% since then. We note from Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.17 Million.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended WPRT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT): Trading Information

Although WPRT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.57- on Wednesday, Mar 31 increased the stock’s daily price by 7%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.32% year-to-date, but still down -0.0181 over the last five days. On the other hand, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) is -0.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.03 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.49 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.7, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 108.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WPRT is forecast to be at a low of $9.5 and a high of $24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +240.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 34.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) projections and forecasts

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +314.12 percent over the past six months and at a -200% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 25.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +90.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -100% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $73.2 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. to make $82.33 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $61.45 Million and $35.96 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 128.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 260% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30% per year for the next five years.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.5% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares, and 26.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.32%. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stock is held by 117 institutions, with Pembroke Management, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.2% of the shares, which is about 5.64 Million shares worth $30.05 Million.

Royce & Associates LP, with 4.02% or 5.38 Million shares worth $28.7 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Opportunity Fund and Heartland Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1953633 shares worth $10.41 Million, making up 1.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Heartland Value Fund held roughly 1Million shares worth around $5.33 Million, which represents about 0.75% of the total shares outstanding.