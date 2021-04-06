In the last trading session, 3,170,000,000 shares of the Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.41, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $99.35 Million. WEI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.49, offering almost -289.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.23% since then. We note from Weidai Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 265.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 Million.

Weidai Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended WEI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Weidai Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI): Trading Information

Although WEI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.465 on Monday, Mar 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.0569 over the last five days. On the other hand, Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.19 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.35 day (s).

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Weidai Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -380.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Weidai Ltd. shares, and 0.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.17%. Weidai Ltd. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.09% of the shares, which is about 32.05 Thousand shares worth $42.63 Thousand.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 0.03% or 10.9 Thousand shares worth $14.49 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.