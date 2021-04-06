In the last trading session, 2,404,877 shares of the Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.35, and it changed around $2 or 0.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $165.18 Million. VVOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.41, offering almost -54.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.68% since then. We note from Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 128.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 168.41 Million.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VVOS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 28.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VVOS is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +28.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (VVOS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -5.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.8% of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 4.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.98%. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Royce & Associates LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.65% of the shares, which is about 300Thousand shares worth $1.77 Million.

Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc., with 0.5% or 91.32 Thousand shares worth $539.71 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 300000 shares worth $1.77 Million, making up 1.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 2.6 Thousand shares worth around $19.56 Thousand, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.