In the last trading session, 1,472,598 shares of the Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.46, and it changed around -$0.18 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.36 Million. BBIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.4, offering almost -282.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.88% since then. We note from Vinco Ventures, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.28 Million.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BBIG as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG): Trading Information

Although BBIG has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.68- on Monday, Mar 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.8% year-to-date, but still down -0.3333 over the last five days. On the other hand, Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) is -0.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 126.66 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 20.17 day (s).

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Vinco Ventures, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -67.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.87% of Vinco Ventures, Inc. shares, and 2.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.4%. Vinco Ventures, Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Rovida Advisors Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.74% of the shares, which is about 329.97 Thousand shares worth $452.06 Thousand.

Novare Capital Management, with 0.49% or 93.41 Thousand shares worth $127.97 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 64229 shares worth $186.26 Thousand, making up 0.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 20.4 Thousand shares worth around $27.95 Thousand, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.