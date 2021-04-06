In today’s recent session, 907,412 shares of the TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) have been traded, and its beta is 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.3, and it changed around $0.81 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $552.7 Million. TMST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.85, offering almost -4.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 82.44% since then. We note from TimkenSteel Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 Million.

TimkenSteel Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TMST as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. TimkenSteel Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter.

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST): Trading Information Today

Instantly TMST has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.85 on Tuesday, Apr 06 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.64% year-to-date, but still up 0.1654 over the last five days. On the other hand, TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) is 0.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.26 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.75 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.4, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -15.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TMST is forecast to be at a low of $8.8 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -2.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) projections and forecasts

TimkenSteel Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +212.23 percent over the past six months and at a -237.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +244% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 248.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $244.9 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect TimkenSteel Corporation to make $280.8 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $259.7 Million and $154Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 82.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.3%. TimkenSteel Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 44% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.15% of TimkenSteel Corporation shares, and 62.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.27%. TimkenSteel Corporation stock is held by 183 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 14.16% of the shares, which is about 6.46 Million shares worth $30.16 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 6.3% or 2.87 Million shares worth $13.41 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 2539952 shares worth $20.52 Million, making up 5.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.11 Million shares worth around $8.98 Million, which represents about 2.44% of the total shares outstanding.