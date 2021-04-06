In the last trading session, 12,178,165 shares of the Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) were traded, and its beta was 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.68, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.79 Million. TLGT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.5, offering almost -855.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.35% since then. We note from Teligent, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.2 Million.

Teligent, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TLGT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Teligent, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.11 for the current quarter.

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT): Trading Information

Although TLGT has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.770 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.1% year-to-date, but still up 0.0536 over the last five days. On the other hand, Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) is -0.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.88 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.3 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 47.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TLGT is forecast to be at a low of $1 and a high of $1. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +47.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 47.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Teligent, Inc. (TLGT) projections and forecasts

Teligent, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.44 percent over the past six months. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -24.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -29.6%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Teligent, Inc. to make $9.86 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in May 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $15.97 Million and $7.45 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -31.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -49.5%. Teligent, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 31% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of Teligent, Inc. shares, and 1.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.31%. Teligent, Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.91% of the shares, which is about 414.64 Thousand shares worth $310.98 Thousand.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.36% or 79.12 Thousand shares worth $59.34 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 64224 shares worth $48.17 Thousand, making up 0.3% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 18.52 Thousand shares worth around $16.41 Thousand, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.