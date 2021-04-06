In the last trading session, 1,567,244 shares of the So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.54, and it changed around -$0.44 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.02 Billion. SY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.4, offering almost -82.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.88% since then. We note from So-Young International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 Million.

So-Young International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SY as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. So-Young International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY): Trading Information

Although SY has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.68 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.14% year-to-date, but still down -0.0104 over the last five days. On the other hand, So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) is -0.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.59 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.4 day (s).

So-Young International Inc. (SY) projections and forecasts

So-Young International Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.8 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +366.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 225% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $49.89 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect So-Young International Inc. to make $64.88 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $26.1 Million and $48.89 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 91.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. So-Young International Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -96.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.48% of So-Young International Inc. shares, and 28.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.9%. So-Young International Inc. stock is held by 62 institutions, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.38% of the shares, which is about 12.2 Million shares worth $135.53 Million.

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd, with 3.95% or 3.6 Million shares worth $39.96 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 516989 shares worth $6.03 Million, making up 0.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 512.62 Thousand shares worth around $5.98 Million, which represents about 0.56% of the total shares outstanding.