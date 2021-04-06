Silvergate Capital Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SI as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Silvergate Capital Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI): Trading Information

Instantly SI has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $152.5 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.2137 over the last five days. On the other hand, Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) is 0.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 947.12 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 639.95 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $150, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -0.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SI is forecast to be at a low of $85 and a high of $200. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +33.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -43.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) projections and forecasts

Silvergate Capital Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +929.52 percent over the past six months and at a 69.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +104.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 69% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29.7 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Silvergate Capital Corporation to make $30.3 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $20.41 Million and $21.49 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 45.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Silvergate Capital Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 0.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.47% of Silvergate Capital Corporation shares, and 46.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.4%. Silvergate Capital Corporation stock is held by 194 institutions, with Senvest Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.17% of the shares, which is about 1.21 Million shares worth $90.25 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.88% or 1.14 Million shares worth $85.07 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 1320396 shares worth $168.43 Million, making up 5.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund held roughly 721.16 Thousand shares worth around $67.11 Million, which represents about 3.07% of the total shares outstanding.