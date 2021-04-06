In the last trading session, 2,577,210 shares of the Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.07, and it changed around $0.5 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.84 Billion. SHLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.04, offering almost -25.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.67% since then. We note from Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 Million.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended SHLS as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.27, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 20.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SHLS is forecast to be at a low of $32 and a high of $49. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +39.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 39.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 34.72% per year for the next five years.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Biggest Investors

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 2095200 shares worth $68.35 Million, making up 2.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc held roughly 1.89 Million shares worth around $61.78 Million, which represents about 2.02% of the total shares outstanding.