In the last trading session, 2,563,914 shares of the WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.45, and it changed around -$0.19 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $559.27 Million. WIMI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.5, offering almost -357.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.2, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.39% since then. We note from WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.55 Million.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended WIMI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI): Trading Information

Although WIMI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.85- on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.12% year-to-date, but still up 0.0574 over the last five days. On the other hand, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is -0.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.72 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.31 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 24.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WIMI is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +24.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. shares, and 1.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.29%. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.36% of the shares, which is about 205.88 Thousand shares worth $1.19 Million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.27% or 155.68 Thousand shares worth $896.72 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.