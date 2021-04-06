In the last trading session, 1,900,441 shares of the Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) were traded, and its beta was 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.53, and it changed around $0.71 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.67 Billion. PACB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.69, offering almost -55.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 92.3% since then. We note from Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.99 Million.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PACB as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.45 for the current quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB): Trading Information

Instantly PACB has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.1% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $36.30 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.33% year-to-date, but still up 0.1237 over the last five days. On the other hand, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) is 0.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.47 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.3 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 47.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PACB is forecast to be at a low of $45 and a high of $62. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +79.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 30.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) projections and forecasts

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +228.86 percent over the past six months and at a -670.59% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.2%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -4600% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 67%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25.67 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. to make $29.61 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $15.6 Million and $17.08 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 64.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 73.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.1%. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 130.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -1% per year for the next five years.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.43% of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. shares, and 99.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.71%. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. stock is held by 297 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 14.76% of the shares, which is about 28.5 Million shares worth $739.41 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.83% or 15.12 Million shares worth $392.1 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 15690309 shares worth $479.65 Million, making up 8.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 12.76 Million shares worth around $331.07 Million, which represents about 6.61% of the total shares outstanding.