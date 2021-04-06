In the last trading session, 3,210,000,000 shares of the Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.8, and it changed around -$0.56 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.62 Billion. DM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.94, offering almost -136.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.45% since then. We note from Desktop Metal, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.36 Million.

Desktop Metal, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Desktop Metal, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM): Trading Information

Although DM has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $16.39 on Monday, Mar 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.14% year-to-date, but still down -0.0567 over the last five days. On the other hand, Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.18 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.42 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 66.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DM is forecast to be at a low of $11 and a high of $34. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +129.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Desktop Metal, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -653.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.67% of Desktop Metal, Inc. shares, and 37.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.14%. Desktop Metal, Inc. stock is held by 119 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12.53% of the shares, which is about 28.42 Million shares worth $488.76 Million.

KPCB XVI Associates, LLC, with 7.82% or 17.72 Million shares worth $304.8 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.