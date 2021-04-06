In today’s recent session, 36,559,908 shares of the Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.29, and it changed around $7.98 or 0.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $488.17 Million. SJ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.5, offering almost -7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 69.69% since then. We note from Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.94 Million.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SJ as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ): Trading Information Today

Instantly SJ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 85.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.39 on Tuesday, Apr 06 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.99% year-to-date, but still up 1.2222 over the last five days. On the other hand, Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) is 0.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.05 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.19 day (s).

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Scienjoy Holding Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 105.4% of Scienjoy Holding Corporation shares, and 0.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of -17.92%. Scienjoy Holding Corporation stock is held by 12 institutions, with HRT Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.04% of the shares, which is about 10.78 Thousand shares worth $93.37 Thousand.

Green Harvest Asset Management, LLC, with 0.02% or 4.25 Thousand shares worth $36.79 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.