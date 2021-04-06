In today’s recent session, 2,340,442 shares of the Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.83, and it changed around $1.44 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $408.51 Million. PSAC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.75, offering almost -50.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.22% since then. We note from Property Solutions Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 409.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 Million.
Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PSAC as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.
Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC): Trading Information Today
Instantly PSAC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $14.14 on Tuesday, Apr 06 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.38% year-to-date, but still up 0.1515 over the last five days. On the other hand, Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) is 0.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.03 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.15 day (s).
Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. shares, and 38.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.18%. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 50 institutions, with Karpus Management Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 14.32% of the shares, which is about 4.23 Million shares worth $42.26 Million.
Hsbc Holdings Plc, with 4.03% or 1.19 Million shares worth $11.89 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Multi Strategy Alternative Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 100000 shares worth $1Million, making up 0.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Multi Strategy Alternative Fund held roughly 67.72 Thousand shares worth around $677.15 Thousand, which represents about 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.
