In the last trading session, 6,667,338 shares of the Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.15, and it changed around -$0.45 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.47 Billion. PSFE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.57, offering almost -38.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.16% since then. We note from Paysafe Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.16 Million.

Paysafe Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PSFE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 34.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSFE is forecast to be at a low of $19 and a high of $19. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +34.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 34.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Paysafe Limited earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.