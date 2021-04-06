In the last trading session, 1,387,427 shares of the Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.38, and it changed around -$1.06 or -0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $223.22 Million. ONDS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16, offering almost -90.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.7, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.98% since then. We note from Ondas Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 289.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 564.47 Million.

Ondas Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ONDS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ondas Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS): Trading Information

Although ONDS has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.06 on Monday, Mar 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.1% year-to-date, but still down -0.1484 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is -0.3% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 355.61 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.63 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 90.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ONDS is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +162.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Ondas Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 40.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.01% of Ondas Holdings Inc. shares, and 6.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.3%. Ondas Holdings Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Herald Investment Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.5% of the shares, which is about 400Thousand shares worth $3.73 Million.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, with 1.46% or 390Thousand shares worth $3.64 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BNY Mellon Var Inv Fd- Opportunistic Small Cap Port and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 101024 shares worth $942.55 Thousand, making up 0.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 9.29 Thousand shares worth around $115.9 Thousand, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.