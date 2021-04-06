In the last trading session, 1,041,696 shares of the Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) were traded, and its beta was 2.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.94, and it changed around $0.12 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $205.18 Million. ONCY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.7, offering almost -19.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.51% since then. We note from Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2Million.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ONCY as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY): Trading Information

Instantly ONCY has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.00- on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.66% year-to-date, but still up 0.0649 over the last five days. On the other hand, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) is 0.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.75 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.88 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.49, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 115.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ONCY is forecast to be at a low of $4.75 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +280.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.6%. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 62.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.3% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares, and 2.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.1%. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. stock is held by 39 institutions, with Creative Planning being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.35% of the shares, which is about 180Thousand shares worth $428.4 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.33% or 174.22 Thousand shares worth $414.64 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.