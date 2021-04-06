In today’s recent session, 13,407,475 shares of the Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.01, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.94 Billion. NOK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.79, offering almost -144.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.7% since then. We note from Nokia Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 24.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 98.26 Million.

Nokia Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended NOK as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Nokia Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK): Trading Information Today

Although NOK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.05- on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.0012 over the last five days. On the other hand, Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.58 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.31 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 19.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOK is forecast to be at a low of $3.68 and a high of $6.08. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +51.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.8 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Nokia Corporation to make $5.91 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $5.4 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.4%. Nokia Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -20.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 11.02% per year for the next five years.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Nokia Corporation shares, and 4.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.85%. Nokia Corporation stock is held by 526 institutions, with Neuberger Berman Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.49% of the shares, which is about 28.07 Million shares worth $109.75 Million.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with 0.38% or 21.8 Million shares worth $85.24 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and AMG Managers Fairpointe Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 6688181 shares worth $26.15 Million, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AMG Managers Fairpointe Mid Cap Fund held roughly 3.1 Million shares worth around $14.13 Million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.