In the last trading session, 3,200,000,000 shares of the NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.31, and it changed around -$0.35 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $61.28 Billion. NIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.99, offering almost -70.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.4, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 93.89% since then. We note from NIO Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 113.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 108.54 Million.

NIO Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended NIO as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. NIO Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO): Trading Information

Although NIO has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $42.06 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.19% year-to-date, but still up 0.088 over the last five days. On the other hand, NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 51.79 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.48 day (s).

NIO Limited (NIO) projections and forecasts

NIO Limited share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +80.65 percent over the past six months and at a -36.36% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 25.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 107%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $941.31 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect NIO Limited to make $1.17 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $195.81 Million and $550.47 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 380.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 111.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. NIO Limited earnings are expected to increase by 51.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -0.15% per year for the next five years.

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.56% of NIO Limited shares, and 38.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.54%. NIO Limited stock is held by 798 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.35% of the shares, which is about 107.91 Million shares worth $5.26 Billion.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Blackrock Inc., with 4.76% or 61.5 Million shares worth $3Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 31223162 shares worth $1.58 Billion, making up 2.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 14.51 Million shares worth around $443.78 Million, which represents about 1.12% of the total shares outstanding.