In today’s recent session, 6,682,277 shares of the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) have been traded, and its beta is 0.9. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.86, and it changed around $0.57 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.34 Billion. EDU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.97, offering almost -34.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.93% since then. We note from New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.96 Million.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended EDU as a Hold, whereas 28 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU): Trading Information Today

Instantly EDU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $14.99 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.2% year-to-date, but still up 0.0765 over the last five days. On the other hand, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is -0.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.05 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.15 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.46, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 37.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EDU is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $23.69. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +59.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) projections and forecasts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.54 percent over the past six months and at a 3.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.9%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -22.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 133.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.13 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. to make $1.11 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending May 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $923.22 Million and $798.47 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 39.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.1%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 73.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30.48% per year for the next five years.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, and 80.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.49%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock is held by 780 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.4% of the shares, which is about 75.36 Million shares worth $1.4 Billion.

Davis Selected Advisers, LP, with 3.67% or 62.92 Million shares worth $1.17 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Davis New York Venture Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 26443900 shares worth $424.11 Million, making up 1.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 21.07 Million shares worth around $337.84 Million, which represents about 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.