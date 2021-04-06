In the last trading session, 3,210,000,000 shares of the Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) were traded, and its beta was 2.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.68, and it changed around -$0.84 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $257.31 Million. NMM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.89, offering almost -31.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.5% since then. We note from Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 385.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 327.31 Million.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NMM as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.7 for the current quarter.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM): Trading Information

Although NMM has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $25.86 on Monday, Mar 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.1344 over the last five days. On the other hand, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) is 0.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.1 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 10.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NMM is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $32. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +41.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) projections and forecasts

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +281.18 percent over the past six months and at a 669.66% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +585.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 391.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 92.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $67.55 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners L.P. to make $114.44 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $46.49 Million and $46.55 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 45.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 145.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.3%. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. earnings are expected to decrease by -9.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 33.08% per year for the next five years.

NMM Dividend Yield

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 11 – May 17, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.85 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.2. It is important to note, however, that the 0.85% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.31% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. shares, and 8.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.2%. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. stock is held by 36 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.11% of the shares, which is about 242.51 Thousand shares worth $2.72 Million.

Globeflex Capital L P, with 1.14% or 130.45 Thousand shares worth $1.46 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.