In the last trading session, 34,680,273 shares of the Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.7, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $449.04 Million. NAKD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.4, offering almost -385.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.0661, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 90.56% since then. We note from Naked Brand Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 64.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 212.44 Million.

Naked Brand Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NAKD as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD): Trading Information

Although NAKD has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.1% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.826 on Monday, Mar 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.65% year-to-date, but still down -0.0791 over the last five days. On the other hand, Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) is -0.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.97 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day (s).

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.5%. Naked Brand Group Limited earnings are expected to increase by 58% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.55% of Naked Brand Group Limited shares, and 0.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.29%. Naked Brand Group Limited stock is held by 13 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.1% of the shares, which is about 493.07 Thousand shares worth $94.67 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.03% or 153.76 Thousand shares worth $29.52 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.