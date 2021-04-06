In the last trading session, 1,439,616 shares of the Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) were traded, and its beta was 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.72, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.83 Million. NBRV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12, offering almost -597.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.63% since then. We note from Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 Million.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NBRV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Nabriva Therapeutics plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.57 for the current quarter.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV): Trading Information

Although NBRV has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.89 on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.29% year-to-date, but still down -0.0337 over the last five days. On the other hand, Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) is -0.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.26 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.01 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 248.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NBRV is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +248.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 248.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) projections and forecasts

Nabriva Therapeutics plc share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.55 percent over the past six months and at a -60.96% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +77.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 67.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 354.9%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 53%. Nabriva Therapeutics plc earnings are expected to increase by 51.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.78% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares, and 13.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.37%. Nabriva Therapeutics plc stock is held by 43 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.71% of the shares, which is about 1.43 Million shares worth $3.46 Million.

Frazier Management LLC, with 1.7% or 425.65 Thousand shares worth $1.03 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 1126502 shares worth $2.69 Million, making up 4.5% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities held roughly 163.16 Thousand shares worth around $389.94 Thousand, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.