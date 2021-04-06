In the last trading session, 4,320,643 shares of the Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) were traded, and its beta was 3.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.8, and it changed around $1.41 or 0.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $110.1 Million. MOXC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.38, offering almost -8.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 92.35% since then. We note from Moxian, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 Million.

Moxian, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MOXC as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC): Trading Information

Instantly MOXC has showed a green trend with a performance of 26.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.38- on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.93% year-to-date, but still up 1.4638 over the last five days. On the other hand, Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) is 2.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 110.39 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 69.43 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 230.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOXC is forecast to be at a low of $22.5 and a high of $22.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +230.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 230.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15%. Moxian, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -75.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.25% of Moxian, Inc. shares, and 0.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.44%. Moxian, Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.25% of the shares, which is about 41.06 Thousand shares worth $56.66 Thousand.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.12% or 19.53 Thousand shares worth $26.96 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.