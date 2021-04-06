In the last trading session, 2,546,230 shares of the MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) were traded, and its beta was 1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.19, and it changed around -$0.24 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $564.21 Million. MGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.7, offering almost -62.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 83.17% since then. We note from MoneyGram International, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.51 Million.

MoneyGram International, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended MGI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. MoneyGram International, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI): Trading Information

Although MGI has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.53- on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.32% year-to-date, but still up 0.1924 over the last five days. On the other hand, MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) is 0.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.18 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.19 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.13, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -0.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MGI is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $9.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +32.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) projections and forecasts

MoneyGram International, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +144.56 percent over the past six months and at a -82.14% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.6%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 200% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $300.35 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. to make $312.9 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $290.9 Million and $279.8 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.4%. MoneyGram International, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 87.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8.5% per year for the next five years.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.15% of MoneyGram International, Inc. shares, and 47.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.19%. MoneyGram International, Inc. stock is held by 153 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.38% of the shares, which is about 3.4 Million shares worth $18.56 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.1% or 3.18 Million shares worth $17.37 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1930467 shares worth $10.55 Million, making up 2.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund held roughly 1.76 Million shares worth around $13.51 Million, which represents about 2.27% of the total shares outstanding.