Microsoft Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MSFT as a Hold, whereas 29 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Microsoft Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.77 for the current quarter.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Trading Information Today

Although MSFT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $249.9 on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.11% year-to-date, but still up 0.0528 over the last five days. On the other hand, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is 0.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 49.57 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.62 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $281.53, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 13.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MSFT is forecast to be at a low of $245 and a high of $315. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +26.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) projections and forecasts

Microsoft Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +17.23 percent over the past six months and at a 27.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +26.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $41.03 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Microsoft Corporation to make $43.01 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $35.02 Billion and $38.03 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.3%. Microsoft Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 13.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 16.7% per year for the next five years.

MSFT Dividend Yield

Microsoft Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 – May 03, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.9 percent and its annual dividend per share was $2.24. It is important to note, however, that the 0.9% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.66% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.07% of Microsoft Corporation shares, and 72.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.22%. Microsoft Corporation stock is held by 5194 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.14% of the shares, which is about 614.1 Million shares worth $136.59 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.83% or 515.51 Million shares worth $114.66 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 213000000 shares worth $47.39 Billion, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 151.5 Million shares worth around $33.7 Billion, which represents about 2.01% of the total shares outstanding.