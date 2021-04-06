In the last trading session, 1,222,419 shares of the Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.52, and it changed around -$0.62 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $394.35 Million. LIZI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.75, offering almost -96.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.11% since then. We note from Lizhi Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.52 Million.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI): Trading Information

Although LIZI has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.48- on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.2% year-to-date, but still up 0.124 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) is 0.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.11 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day (s).

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) projections and forecasts

Lizhi Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +231.52 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +86.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $66.65 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Lizhi Inc. to make $69.57 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $53.33 Million and $51.77 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Lizhi Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 77.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.8% of Lizhi Inc. shares, and 0.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.74%. Lizhi Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Atom Investors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.36% of the shares, which is about 123.2 Thousand shares worth $478.03 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.31% or 107.56 Thousand shares worth $417.32 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.