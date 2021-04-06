In the last trading session, 1,148,956 shares of the New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.63, and it changed around $1.24 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $435.74 Million. NPA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.37, offering almost -100.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.33% since then. We note from New Providence Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2Million.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NPA as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA): Trading Information

Instantly NPA has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.90 on Monday, Mar 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.07% year-to-date, but still up 0.0194 over the last five days. On the other hand, New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.52 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.76 day (s).

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. New Providence Acquisition Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -70.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.3% of New Providence Acquisition Corp. shares, and 54.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.55%. New Providence Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 63 institutions, with UBS O’Connor LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.9% of the shares, which is about 2.28 Million shares worth $30.92 Million.

Magnetar Financial LLC, with 6.59% or 1.51 Million shares worth $20.57 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 289242 shares worth $3.93 Million, making up 1.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund held roughly 29.01 Thousand shares worth around $394Thousand, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.