In the last trading session, 1,148,956 shares of the New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.63, and it changed around $1.24 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $435.74 Million. NPA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.37, offering almost -100.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.33% since then. We note from New Providence Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
New Providence Acquisition Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NPA as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.
New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA): Trading Information
Instantly NPA has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.90 on Monday, Mar 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.07% year-to-date, but still up 0.0194 over the last five days. On the other hand, New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.52 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.76 day (s).
New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NPA) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. New Providence Acquisition Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -70.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.3% of New Providence Acquisition Corp. shares, and 54.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.55%. New Providence Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 63 institutions, with UBS O’Connor LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.9% of the shares, which is about 2.28 Million shares worth $30.92 Million.
Magnetar Financial LLC, with 6.59% or 1.51 Million shares worth $20.57 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Merger Fund, The and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 289242 shares worth $3.93 Million, making up 1.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund held roughly 29.01 Thousand shares worth around $394Thousand, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.
A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market
Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...
Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.
Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.
Sponsored