In the last trading session, 2,046,072 shares of the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.41, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $233.46 Million. NEPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.6, offering almost -155.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.57% since then. We note from Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.45 Million.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended NEPT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.62, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 85.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEPT is forecast to be at a low of $1.97 and a high of $3.17. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +124.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 39.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.13% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares, and 27.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.36%. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock is held by 63 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.43% of the shares, which is about 22.21 Million shares worth $34.65 Million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 2.52% or 4.17 Million shares worth $6.5 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 950131 shares worth $1.5 Million, making up 0.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF held roughly 641.08 Thousand shares worth around $1.14 Million, which represents about 0.39% of the total shares outstanding.