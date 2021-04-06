In the last trading session, 3,796,272 shares of the Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.75, and it changed around $0.37 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $405.54 Million. MREO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.711, offering almost -25.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.8% since then. We note from Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.46 Million.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MREO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Mereo BioPharma Group plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO): Trading Information

Instantly MREO has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.82- on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.05% year-to-date, but still up 0.0446 over the last five days. On the other hand, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) is -0.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.8 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.95 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.28, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 40.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MREO is forecast to be at a low of $0.55 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +166.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -85.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Mereo BioPharma Group plc earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.24% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares, and 62.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.66%. Mereo BioPharma Group plc stock is held by 50 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.42% of the shares, which is about 13.82 Million shares worth $49.46 Million.

Boxer Capital, LLC, with 6.05% or 6.23 Million shares worth $22.29 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 385100 shares worth $1.38 Million, making up 0.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 8.46 Thousand shares worth around $32.89 Thousand, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.