In today’s recent session, 3,220,331 shares of the Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.16, and it changed around $0.27 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.34 Billion. HL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.45, offering almost -37.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 71.75% since then. We note from Hecla Mining Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.57 Million.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL): Trading Information Today

Instantly HL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.5% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.19- on Tuesday, Apr 06 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.05% year-to-date, but still up 0.0848 over the last five days. On the other hand, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.47 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.16 day (s).

Hecla Mining Company (HL) projections and forecasts

Hecla Mining Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +13.05 percent over the past six months and at a 375% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 48.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +266.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 500% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $211.17 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Hecla Mining Company to make $214.64 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $136.93 Million and $149.29 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 54.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 43.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.5%. Hecla Mining Company earnings are expected to increase by 83.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

HL Dividend Yield

Hecla Mining Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 05 – May 10, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.59 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.59% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.31% per year.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.71% of Hecla Mining Company shares, and 61.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.51%. Hecla Mining Company stock is held by 339 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.17% of the shares, which is about 54.44 Million shares worth $352.77 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.78% or 46.96 Million shares worth $304.33 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 30377371 shares worth $172.85 Million, making up 5.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 20.15 Million shares worth around $114.65 Million, which represents about 3.76% of the total shares outstanding.