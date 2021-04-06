In the last trading session, 1,447,008 shares of the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.88, and it changed around -$0.06 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.77 Billion. KC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.67, offering almost -70.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.24% since then. We note from Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 Million.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended KC as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC): Trading Information

Although KC has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $45.93 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.01% year-to-date, but still up 0.0768 over the last five days. On the other hand, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) is -0.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.97 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.59 day (s).

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) projections and forecasts

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +47.1 percent over the past six months and at a -44.74% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +75.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 41.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 56.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $289.58 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited to make $364.77 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $198.97 Million and $229.34 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 45.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 59.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -5.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.59% of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, and 27.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.98%. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock is held by 247 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.37% of the shares, which is about 7.35 Million shares worth $319.94 Million.

First Trust Advisors LP, with 2.78% or 6.07 Million shares worth $264.21 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 5554565 shares worth $241.9 Million, making up 2.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund held roughly 1.81 Million shares worth around $79.03 Million, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.