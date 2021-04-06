In the last trading session, 1,428,873 shares of the Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.36, and it changed around $0.38 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $305.7 Million. KZR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.79, offering almost -53.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.87% since then. We note from Kezar Life Sciences, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 919.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 277.18 Million.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended KZR as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR): Trading Information

Instantly KZR has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.40- on Monday, Apr 05 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.22% year-to-date, but still up 0.0308 over the last five days. On the other hand, Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.96 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 135.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KZR is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $18. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +183.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 88.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (KZR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 48.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.51% of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. shares, and 52.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.21%. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. stock is held by 112 institutions, with Bellevue Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.43% of the shares, which is about 4.53 Million shares worth $23.66 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.24% or 2.52 Million shares worth $13.15 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1194710 shares worth $6.24 Million, making up 2.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 1.01 Million shares worth around $5.55 Million, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.