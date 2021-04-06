In the last trading session, 3,220,000,000 shares of the KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $58.86, and it changed around -$2.02 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $69.7 Billion. BEKE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.4, offering almost -34.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.99% since then. We note from KE Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.88 Million.
KE Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended BEKE as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. KE Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.
KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE): Trading Information
Although BEKE has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $62.20 on Thursday, Apr 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.04% year-to-date, but still up 0.0445 over the last five days. On the other hand, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.15 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.69 day (s).
KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. KE Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -69.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.53% per year for the next five years.
KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.9% of KE Holdings Inc. shares, and 17.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.8%. KE Holdings Inc. stock is held by 309 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.98% of the shares, which is about 17.63 Million shares worth $1.09 Billion.
SC US (TTGP) Ltd, with 1.23% or 10.96 Million shares worth $674.78 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 5886396 shares worth $375.73 Million, making up 0.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 4.46 Million shares worth around $274.32 Million, which represents about 0.5% of the total shares outstanding.
